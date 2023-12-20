Doon International School, Mohali, celebrates annual function

The school hosted its annual function, themed ‘Bon Voyage’, where students embarked on a thrilling journey across all seven continents beginning from Antarctica and concluding with Asia. Directors Charanjit Singh Mann and Simrita Mann and Principal Ira Bogra attended the event, which commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The captivating journey unfolded as Sindbad and his adventurous companions explored various countries, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and traditions. The stage came alive with an array of captivating dance performances, including the charming Penguin Dance, lively Kangaroo Dance, spirited Cowboy Dance, majestic Lion King Dance, graceful Japanese Dance, vibrant Zorba Dance, traditional Latvian Dance, enchanting Disney World Dance, mystical Egyptian Dance, rhythmic Tribal Dance, energetic Samba Dance and a soul-stirring Indian Dance. The evening commenced with budding singers welcoming the guests with a song. As the night progressed, the atmosphere was filled with the joyous beats of an enthusiastic bhangra dance, culminating in a spirited rendition of ‘Sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara’.
