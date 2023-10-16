DPS, Karnal, organises 'Fun Fiesta' event

The ‘Fun Fiesta’ event was organised in the school. The school invited students, their parents and friends. Parents were welcomed with a red carpet reception. The evening brimmed with a diverse array of activities engaging both children and their parents in chess, shooting volleyball, archery, etc. Parents were offered a chance to showcase their hidden talents in the realms of Zumba, dance, music, art and painting. Guests of all ages joined in the fun games, indulged in the art of tattooing and took part in various engaging activities, forging unforgettable memories. Children revelled in the presence of beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Motu Patlu, Honey Bunny, and Long Man, while the rhythmic beats of the ‘dhol’ had everyone dancing with unbridled joy. The gastronomic delights on offer tantalised taste buds, offering a delightful respite from the festivities. The live singing performances unearthed hidden musical talents among parents, leaving everyone mesmerised. A highlight of the evening was when youngest attendees transformed into “DPS reporters” interviewing parents and uncovering their cherished thoughts. The presence of Chairperson Swati Agarwal and other distinguished guests added to the splendour of the evening.

