DPS, Mohali

Delhi Public School, Mohali, organised various class shows for the primary classes. A family is the greatest gift one can have and the children of class Prep captured this opportunity to express their feelings for their family through the ELS ‘My Family’. A fun-filled get-together moment was organised wherein the children along with their parents participated in the family tree making and family collage-making activity. The children also presented an action song which left everyone mesmerised and overwhelmed with emotions. The students of Nursery presented a scintillating show and a tell activity on the English letters. The exuberance and the confidence of the kids left everyone spellbound.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon