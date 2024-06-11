Students of classes VI-IX of the school participated in the Sparsh Global Badminton Tournament, held at Sparsh Global School. Over 30 schools participated in the tournament and approximately 250 students competed in the U-11, U-13 and U-15 boys and girls’ categories. The team of DPS, RN Extension, Ghaziabad, was represented in the tournament by five talented players. The school’s shuttler, Rudransh Sharma, secured a silver medal in the U-11 category and showcased his exceptional skills during various stages of the tournament. He also secured impressive victories in the five rounds of the competition. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS, RN Extension, expressed her delight at the achievement.

