DPS, RN Extension, Ghaziabad, conducts workshop on inclusive education for teachers

The school conducted a comprehensive workshop focused on inclusive education. The workshop equipped teachers with the necessary skills and highlighted strategies to support diverse learning needs. The goal was to create a welcoming and supportive learning environment for all students, regardless of their abilities and learning styles. The workshop started with an activity through which everyone learnt that inclusion is not only about learning abilities, it also involves accepting different abilities and qualities and considering each individual unique and special. The activity also demonstrated techniques for scaffolding students with disabilities to enhance their confidence and sense of belonging in the classroom. Principal Pallavi Upadhyaya expressed, “Inclusiveness is the essence of our school and our objective is to ensure that every child feels valued and supported in their educational journey. This workshop is a step towards creating an inclusive environment where all students can feel empowered. We firmly believe that sessions like these are sure to bring about a significant change.” The workshop concluded with a detailed PowerPoint presentation, offering practical techniques to assist children with special needs. Participants discussed the challenges in their teaching practices, making the session an enriching and interactive learning experience.

