DPS students create 17 distinct Ganesha idols to promote UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Nashik: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nashik, known for its commitment towards nurturing Indian culture and values, celebrated Ganpati Festival in a novel manner this year. Students created Ganpati idols and decor on the theme of United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as they promoted millets as part of the International Year of Millets campaign by Government of India.

This year’s celebrations were notable for its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a comprehensive set of 17 global objectives. These aimed to tackle vital issues such as poverty eradication, food security, education access, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, job creation, innovation, reducing inequalities, sustainable urban development, responsible consumption, climate action, biodiversity conservation, peace promotion, and institutional strengthening.

Siddharth Rajgarhia, Director of Delhi Public School, Nashik, Hinjawadi, Varanasi, and Lava Nagpur, expressed his concept for the celebration and said, “At our school, the core belief centres on empowering our students as the architects of a brighter and more sustainable future. Our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in education, instilling values, and fostering global citizenship serves as our guiding principle in nurturing responsible leaders poised to make a positive impact on the world. We use such occasions to expose our students to not only be creative in their thought processes but also use current affairs to sensitise them on global matters. Such initiatives create awareness of unlimited possibilities and help cultivate successful mind sets.”

He said, “The Ganpati Festival, historically significant for uniting the masses during the nationalist movement led by Lokmanya Tilak, holds a special place at DPS-Nashik. It serves as a unifying celebration, bringing together students, teachers and parents to honour Lord Ganesha’s presence. This year, we proudly highlighted the commitment of our DPS-Nashik students, who dedicated themselves to crafting eco-friendly Ganesha idols using ‘Shadu Mati’, a material that easily dissolves in water. This symbolises their unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Additionally, to underscore the significance of each Sustainable Development Goal, our students created 17 distinct Ganesha representations, each representing one of these global objectives.”