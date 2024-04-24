DPS, Yamunanagar, hosts CBSE capacity building programme

The school hosted the CBSE capacity building programme on ‘Cyber safety and security’ for the teaching fraternity. The workshop was conducted by the educationists and mentors handpicked by the CBSE. The initiative aimed to equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape responsibly and securely. Teachers from various schools of Yamunanagar district, along with DPS teachers, participated in the one-day cyber safety and security programme. Among the resource persons was Dr Pardeep Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Applications at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, renowned for his insights into cyber security protocols and practices. Joining him was Nikhil Sharma, a seasoned PGT in computer science at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal, known for his innovative approaches to digital education and safety. Their combined expertise promised an enlightening session, covering topics ranging from online privacy and data protection to safe social media usage and cyber security best practices.

