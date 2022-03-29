Drug awareness programme held at Srinagar girls school

Srinagar, March 29

Amid reports that drug menace among youth is becoming a major problem in Kashmir's society, a drug awareness programme was organised on Tuesday in a secondary level school in Srinagar city.

The All JK Youth Society under its Vice-President, Yana Mir organised a drug awareness programme in Government Girls High School, Amira Kadal, and around 500 girls from the school attended the event with enthusiasm.

The event was attended by RLGP national General Secretary Sanjay Saraf, Apni Party spokesperson Shoaib Dar, JK People's Justice Front President Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi, activists Sahil Bashir Bhat, Aijaz Kashani, and Javid Beigh, the school Principal, and local corporator, Shaheena Bhat.

The speakers highlighted the medical and social problems created by substance abuse.

Informative speeches educated the students about how drugs enter the Valley, how these reach the youth, and how these impact the addicted youth with regard to their future life.

Speakers spoke about how Kashmir can be saved from losing its entire generation to drug abuse and subsequent crimes.

The event was of the many organised by All JK Youth Society which continues to work for youth empowerment in the Valley. IANS