Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri

Leaders are not born but are made by their experiences. To inculcate leadership qualities in students and to give them a feel of functioning of the administrative body, the investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held at the school. Deepak Singal, Principal, Saraswati Public School, was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts made by the school for providing opportunities to the students to take part in these activities and congratulated the newly appointed council. The Principal, Parul Kumar, congratulated the student leaders and guided them to be role models and render their responsibilities sincerely as nation builders of tomorrow.
