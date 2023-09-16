Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, pays tributes to Majithia

The school paid tributes to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a great visionary and founder of the Dyal Singh College Trust, Karnal, on his 125th death anniversary in the presence of school Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar by offering flowers and lighting a lamp. A teacher, Rakhi Nirmohi, in her speech while enlightening everyone about the great personality, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, said he was equal to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. He had faith in all religions and was a good player of chess. His father, Lehna Singh Majithia, rendered his services to Maharaja Ranjit Singh for a long time and respected all religions. Everybody got emotional when the anchor briefed about the great aspects of his personality. He founded Dyal Singh College, Dyal Singh Library and The Tribune. He donated all his property and established the Dyal Singh Trust.Students of the school presented a bhajan named ‘Mere Ram Rai, Tu Santa ka Sant Tere’. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar, in her address, conveyed a message to everyone and said Dyal Singh Majithia was an era man, philanthropist and eremite. His huge contribution to the field of education was exceptional.

