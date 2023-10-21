Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, students present 'Maatti Se Chaand Tak' show

A class show, ‘Maatti Se Chaand Tak’, was presented by tiny tots of the school. The chief guests were Dr Madhu Sharma, Head of English Department, IB College, Panipat, and Dr Rekha Verma, Medical Officer, Health Department, Haryana. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar welcomed the chief guests by presenting sapling pots. Students of Class I and II participated in the programme. The main objective of the programme was to make students aware of the glorious history of Indian journey from pre-Independence era to the successful Mission of Chandrayaan-3 to the moon. Tiny tots depicted the golden era of India, atrocities of British rule, struggle of the Rani of Jhansi, contribution of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to attain independence through their different acts. The contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to attain independence by non-violence was also presented. The students enthralled the audience with their dance performances based on the themes, ‘Maati Pukaare’, ‘Desh Rangeela’ and ‘Sona Ugle’.

#Panipat