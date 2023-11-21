Dyal Singh Public School, Sec 7, Karnal

The Annual Inter-House Cross Country Championship was organised at the school. Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, was the chief guest. Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia, General Manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, and Anita Singh, were the special guests. The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by Principal Shalini Narang and Headmistress Madhu Grover. The chief guest flagged off the race from the school premises. Students from all four houses participated in the race. The students who were declared as winners were: Girls (Junior) - Pari, Boys (Junior) - Ronit, Girls (Senior) - Savika Sharma and Boys (Senior) - Chirag. Aravli House claimed the Winner’s Trophy. The chief guest gave away trophies and medals to the winners and congratulated them for their exemplary performance. Principal Shalini Narang motivated the students to keep their spirits high. Madhu Grover, Headmistress, appreciated the zeal of the entire school family.

