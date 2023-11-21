Dyal Singh Public School, Sec 7, Karnal

The Annual Inter-House Cross Country Championship was organised at the school. Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, was the chief guest. Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia, General Manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, and Anita Singh, were the special guests. The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by Principal Shalini Narang and Headmistress Madhu Grover. The chief guest flagged off the race from the school premises. Students from all four houses participated in the race. The students who were declared as winners were: Girls (Junior) - Pari, Boys (Junior) - Ronit, Girls (Senior) - Savika Sharma and Boys (Senior) - Chirag. Aravli House claimed the Winner’s Trophy. The chief guest gave away trophies and medals to the winners and congratulated them for their exemplary performance. Principal Shalini Narang motivated the students to keep their spirits high. Madhu Grover, Headmistress, appreciated the zeal of the entire school family.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun
The man identified as Malak Singh is detained from Kurukshet...
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...