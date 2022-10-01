Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

A programme was organised under the theme of 'Swarna Bharat' at the school. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. Around 250 children from Nursery to Prep-2 participated in it. The main objective of the programme was to show unity in diversity of Indian culture. Nursery students performed Kashmiri dance and presented a tableau. Students of Prep I performed Haryanvi dance on 'Chhora main Harayane ka' and Ganga Aarti. They presented Vrindavan tableau and showed glimpses of Ram Rajya and temple of Ayodhya. Students of Prep-2 presented tableaux of Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Vinita Kumar Tomar, Principal, presented gifts to the participants. Sonia Vaid, Ritu, Neha Talwar, Nidhi Sardana, Yash Swami, Neha Vaid, Anjali, Kirti and Pooja Nasa were present on the occasion.