Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

A programme was organised under the theme of 'Swarna Bharat' at the school. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. Around 250 children from Nursery to Prep-2 participated in it. The main objective of the programme was to show unity in diversity of Indian culture. Nursery students performed Kashmiri dance and presented a tableau. Students of Prep I performed Haryanvi dance on 'Chhora main Harayane ka' and Ganga Aarti. They presented Vrindavan tableau and showed glimpses of Ram Rajya and temple of Ayodhya. Students of Prep-2 presented tableaux of Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Vinita Kumar Tomar, Principal, presented gifts to the participants. Sonia Vaid, Ritu, Neha Talwar, Nidhi Sardana, Yash Swami, Neha Vaid, Anjali, Kirti and Pooja Nasa were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...