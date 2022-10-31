Festive spirit prevailed on the school campus as Diwali was celebrated by the students and staff members of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal. A cultural function was also presented to mark the occasion. Principal Shalini Narang and Headmistres Madhu Grover lit the lamp to seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The event began with orchestra playing soulful notes of Rama Stuti. Thereafter, students performed group dance, play and bhajan gayan. Several inter-house as well as inter-class competitions were also held. Principal Shalini Narang, motivated students to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali.
