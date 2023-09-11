Dyal Singh Public School, Sector13-17, HUDA, Panipat

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. Tiny tots welcomed the Principal by showering flowers. Students of Nursery to Class II dressed in the costumes of Radha-Krishna enthralled everyone by performing beautiful dance on the hymns of Shri Krishna. Children made a magic pot, decorated flutes, broke the pot and offered 56 offerings to Lord Krishna. Beautiful tableaux were presented in the costumes of Radha-Krishna and Gopis. The children added charm to the programme by showing the childhood activities of Krishna performed in Vrindavan and Gokul. Many activities were organised to mark the day. Students of Classes III to IV decorated flutes, children of Class V to VI decorated matkis and children of Class VII to VIII displayed their talent by decorating swings.

#Panipat