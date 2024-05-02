Earth Day celebrated at St Thomas School, Shimla

World Earth Day was celebrated by students of the school. This year World Earth Day theme is ‘Planet vs Plastics’. Students of classes IX to XII explained the theme through a nukkad natak. Various events, such as painting competition, declamation competition, fancy dress competition and quiz competition, were organised. Students of classes IV and V from all four houses of the school participated in the declamation competition. Meera Samuel, president, YWCA, Simla, and Rohini, general secretary, YWCA, Simla, were the judges. In the Class IV category, Naira of Shipkila House stood first, Fatima of Toshqui House and Abhinav of Chinar House stood second and Ayaan of Kasturi House got the third position. In the Class V category, Saksham of Kasturi House stood first, Viviksh of Chinar House stood second and Aaradhya of Shipkila House secured the third position. Students of classes IX and X participated in the quiz competition. Daksh and Riddhi got the first place, Nishant and Shefin got the second place and there was a tie between Nongjang and Aamir. Principal of the school Vidhupriya Chakrvartry, while addressing the students, emphasised on the objective of the theme, ‘Planet vs Plastics’ to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and to encourage the students to look for other options.

