Earthian programme at St Luke's School, Solan

The Wipro Earthian Programme is an annual competition at the school. It engages the students and teachers with issues of their local areas. In 2022, three schools from Himachal stood in top 40 out of 2,000 total submissions. The school won the event for the second consecutive year. To celebrate the success of all teachers and schools, a gratitude ceremony was organised by Ashish Palyal and Shrey Gupta, the co-founders of the Eco Vigyan Foundation at the school. The event was attended by Dr V P Sharma, Director, Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan. Other guests of honour were Mayor of Solan Poonam Grover, Deputy Mayor of Solan Rajeev Kaura and Ravi Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, State Eco Club Coordinator Himcoste. Three schools were awarded for being shortlisted and 70 eco-club in-charges and school principals were facilitated for their efforts. Some teachers were awarded as sustainability mentors, they were. Ranjan, Lata, Shivaji, Chandresh Rana, Ranjana Goyal, Monika Sharma, Chandra Mohan Sharma and Diwan Singh Chandel Sharma. It was a zero waste ceremony so more than 100 kg of waste was repurposed and reused by schoolchildern during the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...