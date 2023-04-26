Earthian programme at St Luke's School, Solan

The Wipro Earthian Programme is an annual competition at the school. It engages the students and teachers with issues of their local areas. In 2022, three schools from Himachal stood in top 40 out of 2,000 total submissions. The school won the event for the second consecutive year. To celebrate the success of all teachers and schools, a gratitude ceremony was organised by Ashish Palyal and Shrey Gupta, the co-founders of the Eco Vigyan Foundation at the school. The event was attended by Dr V P Sharma, Director, Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan. Other guests of honour were Mayor of Solan Poonam Grover, Deputy Mayor of Solan Rajeev Kaura and Ravi Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, State Eco Club Coordinator Himcoste. Three schools were awarded for being shortlisted and 70 eco-club in-charges and school principals were facilitated for their efforts. Some teachers were awarded as sustainability mentors, they were. Ranjan, Lata, Shivaji, Chandresh Rana, Ranjana Goyal, Monika Sharma, Chandra Mohan Sharma and Diwan Singh Chandel Sharma. It was a zero waste ceremony so more than 100 kg of waste was repurposed and reused by schoolchildern during the event.