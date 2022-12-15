Ebumonteers make a mark

Students of Edumont World School, Nabha, participated in the Turban and Dastaar Tying Competition organised at Gurdwara Rohta Sahib, Nabha. As many as 30 students marked their presence in the event by winning medals and certificates. Dayavir Singh, a student of Class VI, recited the Zafarnama, which made the spectators spell-bound. He received first prize by the management committee.