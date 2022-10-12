Eco awareness programme at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The Eco Club as well as the NSS Wing of the school held an awareness programme wherein the students presented PPTs on wildlife conservation and solid waste management to generate awareness among all. Principal Charanpreet Kaur distributed prizes to the students who presented their PPTs and spoke about the necessity to address the issues for a sustainable development and preservation of natural lifecycle.
