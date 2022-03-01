states: Himachal

Educational buildings in Kupvi being built at snail’s pace

One abandoned for poor quality, two others in limbo for want of funds

Educational buildings in Kupvi being built at snail’s pace

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 1

Buildings of educational institutes in Kupvi appear to be jinxed. Either they are not completed in time, or they deteriorate beyond repair in the absence of use and maintenance.

“The foundation stones for three buildings were laid in the vicinity of Government Senior Secondary School, Kupvi, in the past 15 years or so. One of these buildings, the Gurukul Bhawan, has worn out completely without being used, while the other two, science block and additional classrooms, are being constructed at a snail’s pace,” said Sudershan Dhirta, member of a local NGO, Sharp.

The Gurukul Bhawan was built in 2003-04, at a budget of Rs 22 lakh, as an accommodation for school teachers. It was used for around six months and later abandoned. “The construction quality was very poor, it was impossible to use it as a residential facility. Because of the poor quality work, the second installment of Rs 11 lakh was not released,” said RS Rawat, principal of the GSSS, Kupvi.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) gave Rs 30.86 lakh in 2009-10 for the construction of five additional rooms at the school. But till date, the work has not been completed. “The PWD has completed just two rooms so far and the work on other rooms was resumed a while ago,” said Rawat.

Taking more than a decade to construct five rooms is astounding, especially when the school doesn’t have enough classrooms to accommodate students. “We have over 400 students and just 18 rooms. Of these, only 10 are used as classrooms. There’s a shortage of seating space in the school for students,” Rawat rued.

Even the much-awaited science block is far from completion. The Education Department had given an administrative approval of Rs 80 lakh for the project in 2013-14 and Rs 61 lakh was given to the PWD for the same. Yet, the work was stopped two years ago. “The PWD says there is no money left for the project, so the work has stopped,” the Principal said.

Incidentally, GSSS, Kupvi, is the only school in the entire tehsil where students can opt for science after matriculation. “Science classes were started at the school almost two decades ago but we are still without labs. You can well imagine the fate of science students without supporting labs,” Rawat said.

Executive Engineer, Chopal, confirmed that the work was stopped for want of funds. “We have written to the department concerned. Work will start as and when funds are made available,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

2
World

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Haryana

Haryana mayors, zila parishad chiefs to have say in ACRs of IAS, HCS officers

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

8
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

9
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

10
Comment

A digital health revolution to empower citizens

Don't Miss

View All
‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

Top Stories

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...

Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Western-led sanctions on Russia mount

IAF to send first evacuation flight to Ukraine on Wednesday

IAF to send first evacuation flight to Ukraine on Wednesday

The military plane will not fly over Pakistan and will inste...

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Jalandhar: 16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University