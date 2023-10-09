Educators of Arya Samaj Group of Schools, Ludhiana, visit Gujarat

A group of 20 educators and educational leaders from Arya Samaj Group of Schools, Ludhiana, embarked on a transformative journey to Gujarat, where they delved into the rich tapestry of education, culture and innovation. Among these luminaries were Rakesh Jain, president of the Arya Samaj educational institutions in Ludhiana, Chander Parkash Gambhir, Dr Paramjit Kaur, Director of Arya Samaj Group of Schools, and school Principals Anuja Kaushal, Sanjeev Chandel and Kritika Seth. Their odyssey of inspiration commenced at Raj Bhavan, where they were welcomed with warmth and engaged in profound discussions with Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat. The group’s voyage continued to the Robo Gallery, where the realms of robotics and artificial intelligence unfolded. The expedition also celebrated the cultural and spiritual heritage of India, with a visit to the iconic Akshardham Temple. One of the most awe-inspiring moments was their visit to the Statue of Unity, a towering monument symbolising India’s unity and strength, and a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s visionary leadership. The delegation explored the enchanting Glow Garden, a world of illuminated artistry, in a symphony of lights and colours. Their adventure took an exhilarating turn with a jungle safari, immersing participants in the natural beauty of Gujarat’s wildlife. And a thrilling river rafting challenge fostered teamwork and camaraderie, etching unforgettable memories of their adventurous spirit.

