Effect of social media on teens

Sahiba Kaur

Humans rely on relationships with others for mental health and happiness. Social media has become a major part of young people's lives, but it has both positive and negative impacts. It is important to educate children about the benefits and drawbacks of social media and ensure their online safety. However, excessive use of social media can lead to social isolation, which can have negative physical, emotional, mental, and psychological effects. It can also harm academic performance and well-being, leading to stress and procrastination.

Social media can distort reality and appearance, leading to insecurity and bullying. It is important for children to prioritize face-to-face interactions and learn to navigate social media in a healthy way. When children see pictures of their friends on social media sites, having fun and enjoying their time, while they are sitting idle at home, children feel left out which has an adverse effect on their mental well-being.

When we observe our own classmates, we notice that those who spend more time on social media struggle to concentrate on their studies and their productivity suffers. This leads to them becoming more reliant on their families for support. Instead of spending hours on social networking sites, it would be more beneficial for children to use online resources for learning and researching. It is important for children to recognize the value of these resources. Children must decide whether to continue using it or not. Parents should educate their children about social media and its potential dangers. Also, social media awareness should be included in school curriculums to teach students how to use it safely.

Class VIII, YPS, Mohali