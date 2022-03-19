Findings

Egypt displays recently discovered five ancient tombs in Saqqara

Egypt displays recently discovered five ancient tombs in Saqqara

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri,displays a small statue at a recently discovered tomb at the Saqqara area, in Giza, Reuters

Cairo, March 19

Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.

The five tombs that were unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 BC and 1069 BC), and the First Intermediate Period that spanned more than a century after the collapse of the Old Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archeologists started excavating the site in September.

He said the tombs were for senior officials, including regional rulers and supervisors of the palace in ancient Egypt.

“All of those five tombs are well-painted, well-decorated. Excavations did not stop. We are planning to continue our excavations. We believe that we can find more tombs in this area,” Waziri told reporters at the site.

The tombs were found near the Step Pyramid of Djoser in the Saqqara Necropolis, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo.

Footage shared on the ministry's social media pages showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls were decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of sacred animals and after-life items used by ancient Egyptians.

The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt's ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.

The vital tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency for Egypt, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence following a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but was hit again by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting the Middle Eastern nation. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

4
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Nation

Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country; Finland happiest, check India’s rank

7
Nation

No question of leadership change, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

8
World

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

9
Trending

In video, ‘drunk’ man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

10
Nation

For 5 years, Pune minor raped by her brother and father; her grandfather and uncle molested her: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ desi Holi in LA was all about kisses, colours, water balloons and lots of masti

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

Top Stories

Japanese PM arrives in India to hold summit talks with Modi

Japan to invest over $42 billion in India over five years

Talks on Ukraine, China see both sides exchange perspectives

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur