Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school embraced the spirit of unity and celebration as it hosted a special assembly to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival that concludes the holy month of Ramadan. Students of Class XII extended warm Eid greetings to all and enlightened about the significance and spirit of Eid, which entails peace, harmony, compassion and charity. They also shared with their fellow students Eid traditions and customs observed around the world. Principal Ritu Bali wished all a ‘Happy Eid’ and urged all to adopt these wonderful values and also spread them among family and friends to strengthen the bonds as a community. On the occasion of World Health Day, Health Club of the school organised an array of activities. A seminar was organised for the students of Class VI where Dr Seema addressed the students and explained how overall physical, mental and social well-being refers to good health. A poster-making competition was also conducted for classes VI to X, wherein the students participated enthusiastically and made colourful and informative posters illustrating the theme, ‘My Health My Right’.

