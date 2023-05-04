Ekamjot at 98.4 percentile

With the declaration of the JEE results 2023, Ekamjot Singh Madan braught laurels to the school by securing 98.47 percentile in the level I and 98.74 percentile in level II, respectively. The Manager, Neelam Sharotri, and Principal Anjali Dogra congratulated the parents and the student for the success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army deployed, 4,000 people shifted, internet cut, curfew imposed
The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarit...
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
Additional contribution of 1.16 per cent for higher pension to be drawn from employers' payout
It is said in a labour ministry statement