Eklavya School, Jalandhar

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The school celebrated National Grammar Day by conducting activity on the topic ‘Polite words’ and ‘How to make big sentences’. English is an international language and in today’s era, it becomes more important that everyone should know, how to communicate, clearly, effectively in English language. To fulfil this purpose, an English teacher conducted an activity for middle school to make students understand how to make long and correct sentences in English, how to make them grammatically correct. One activity related to polite words of English was conducted for students. Principal Komal Arora appreciated the way, students learn English with fun.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

