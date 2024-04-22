Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Ram Navami

The school celebrated Ram Navami on its premises. Primary students participated in a slogan writing and painting competition. Posters and slogans were made by students of classes IV and V. Various ideas were used by the students to make posters. Chairman of the school JK Gupta appreciated the students participating in the competition. He said Rama is known for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Ram is a symbol of justice and a role model of perfect human being. Seema Handa, Director of school, said, “On this day, we should adopt qualities of sacrifice, truthfulness and devotion.” Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra said, “Let us pray to Lord Rama to bless us with strength, courage and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life.”

