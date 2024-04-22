Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Ram Navami

The school celebrated Ram Navami on its premises. Primary students participated in a slogan writing and painting competition. Posters and slogans were made by students of classes IV and V. Various ideas were used by the students to make posters. Chairman of the school JK Gupta appreciated the students participating in the competition. He said Rama is known for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Ram is a symbol of justice and a role model of perfect human being. Seema Handa, Director of school, said, “On this day, we should adopt qualities of sacrifice, truthfulness and devotion.” Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra said, “Let us pray to Lord Rama to bless us with strength, courage and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...