Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Baisakhi

Students and staff of the school celebrated Baisakhi. The activities were consciously designed to nurture the students’ curiosity to know about Baisakhi and to stimulate their creative skills. Headmistress Manjula Sharma and coordinator Bhawna were present. They were happy to see the curiosity of the students. Students of the kindergarten wing, primary wing and middle school students were told about the importance of the festival by showcasing the Punjabi culture by performing gidda and bhangra. Students were dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional attires. A special assembly was held to mark the occasion. Educators Vibhuti Anand delivered speech on Baisakhi. Principal Komal Arora told the students that Baisakhi is a popular Sikh festival. It is also known as “Harvest Festival”.

