Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Holi

To make children appreciate their tradition, culture and to connect them with their roots, the school organised Holi celebration for the students of Pre-Primary on its premises. Holi is celebrated to welcome the spring season. It is also known as the festival of colours. It celebrates the eternal love between Radha and Lord Krishna. Decked up in traditional apparels, the students were brimming with excitement and joy. The festival is a unique opportunity to share happiness, love and positivity. Primary students showcased their talent on virtual meet with different activities like poster making and slogan writing. Chairman of the school JK Gupta appreciated the students participating in the festival. He said, “Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.” Seema Handa, Director of the school, said, “Holi marks the triumph of goodness over evil. Red ‘gulal’ being prosperity and yellow being health.” Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra highlighted the importance of the day.
