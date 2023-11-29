Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Television Day

The school organised a range of activities in a special morning assembly to celebrate World Television Day. The programme started with an introduction about television, covering its invention, history and journey till date, by students of classes VI and VII. Students were engaged in activities like colouring, presenting their favourite TV channels and showing how a smart LED TV took place of an old version TV. Chairman JK Gupta and Director Seema Handa said it was all very entertaining as well as informative and kindled the creative sides of the students’ personalities. Principal Komal Arora congratulated all students for the spirit and enthusiasm.