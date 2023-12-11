Eklavya School, Jalandhar observes Flag Day

The school observed 'Armed Forces Flag Day' among the students.As a part of the celebration, various activities were organised for the students of pre-primary and primary wings. The students of pre-primary took part in the colouring activity. UKG students dedicated a song “Teen rang ka pyara jhanda” to soldiers of the nation. Students of Class I and II took part in slogan-writing while students of Class III, IV and V did the poster-making activity. A group dance performance was given by the students of classes IV and V.
