Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
The school marked International Women’s Day through a special assembly conducted under the supervision of Principal Rajinder Kumar. The celebration was dedicated to all women and women teachers of the school, recognising their invaluable contributions to society and education. Students actively participated in the event, reciting thought-provoking poems and highlighting the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in various fields. The event aimed to instil a sense of respect and appreciation for women’s empowerment and gender equality among students. As part of the celebrations, a special guest session was arranged, where valuable insights will be shared for women’s empowerment and their role in shaping a progressive society. Coordinator Ridhi, along with teachers Shivprabha, Bandana, Ruchi, Maninder, Priya, Kamaljeet, Sumiti, Palavi, Jasvir, Harsimran, Rupinder, Poonam, Richa, Rinki, Navjot, Monika, and Rajni, were present. Principal Rajinder Kumar and CEO Mohit S applauded the students for their efforts and emphasised the importance of recognising and celebrating the role of women in shaping society.

