Emm Aar International School Adampur

An awareness rally on cleanliness was initiated by the Municipal Corporation, Adampur, in which students of the school participated with enthusiasm. NCC Air Wing cadet Surkirat Singh Cheema held the National Flag in the front followed by the school flag held by Aren Massey, along with cadet Aranjot, Jasmeet Singh. During the rally, the cadets, along with school band team members Harshdeep, and Eklavya, marched gracefully. The rally started at Municipal Corporation's Office in Adampur and concluded at Clock Tower, where EO Raam Jeet, Pooja, and members of the Corporation were also present. Students were raising slogans of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, which were appreciated by the local residents and the parents of the students with claps. Staff members Jasvir, Priya, Ashwani, CEO Mohit S., HFO Sardha Singh, along with support staff Mukesh, Ajay, Hemraj, and Balwinder Singh, participated in the march to create awareness about cleanliness among local people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...