Emm Aar International School, Adampur Doaba

EmmAarian’s participated in a bhajan competition organised by Shri Hanuman Mandir committee, Adampur, with enthusiasm. Two groups were formed for 10 and 15-year-old children. As many as 14 kids participated in this competition. In the first group (up to 10 years) Eklavya won the consolation prize, and the second position was bagged by Aaradhya Singh. In the up to 15 years group, Vidhi won the third position. Other participants were given medals and certificates. School's Director Dr. Simmi, Principal Navdeep Vashista, and CEO Mohit Shinde appreciated the efforts of the children and encouraged them to participate in such competitions in future as well.
