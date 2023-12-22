Emm Aar International School, Adampur (Doaba)

The school organised the Lala Mastram Memorial Inter-School Volleyball Tournament. Government Senior Secondary School, Kandola, emerged as the champions. The tournament's runners-up included the school and Guru Teg Bahadur School, Hazara, both claiming silver medals for their impressive gameplay. Sun Day Boarding School, Sham Chaurasi, clinched the bronze medal as the second runners-up.

