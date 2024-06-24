Emm Aar International School Adampur Doaba

Emm Aar International School embraced the spirit of well-being and mindfulness as it celebrated tenth International Yoga Day, with a huge gathering. The programme was led by sports teacher Ashwani Kumar Sandhu. The instructor guided the participants through a series of invigorating yoga poses. The highlight of the event was the presence of Guests ASI Sukhdev Singh, and Constable Shalu Devi. The event witnessed active participation from the School Chairman Dr. Sarav Mohan Tandon, Director Dr. (Mrs.) Simmi Tandon, CEO Mohit Shinde, and Principal Mr. Navdeep Vashishta. Teachers, who have been instrumental in promoting physical and mental well-being, actively engaged in the yoga session, showcasing their commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Parents, recognising the importance of instilling these practices in their children, eagerly joined in, setting a positive example for their young ones.

