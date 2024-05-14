Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Jalandhar

The school recently hosted a parent orientation session, led by Principal Navdeep Vashista. Parents of children of pre-nursery to Class I were welcomed. The primary aim was to enhance parental awareness regarding facilitating seamless learning and tackling academic hurdles faced by both students and parents. Experts shared effective strategies and techniques for use at home to improve a child’s performance in today’s competitive landscape, with an emphasis on fostering conceptual understanding. Chairman of the school Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and Director Dr Simmi Tandon expressed gratitude and addressed the parents, pledging to offer valuable and practical guidance to their children.
