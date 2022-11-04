Emm Aar Int'l School, Adampur

DIfferent competitions were held on the occasion and children made 'rangolis' along with their teachers. The nursery wing celebrated the festival of Diwali by reciting poems in the morning assembly. A diya decoration contest was organised for the children of classes I to V. Apart from this, children made beautiful rangolis on chart paper, emphasizing the celebration of Diwali festival in a safe and eco-friendly fashion. School Chairman Dr. Sarav Mohan Tandon, Director Dr. (Mrs.) Simmi Tandon, Principal Navdeep Vashista and CEO Mohit S. distributed gifts to the school staff