Encouraging students to explore new concepts, think critically, apply knowledge creatively

Education involves a right balance of academic and co-curricular activities. How is your institution providing this balance to students?

In our institution, we prioritise providing a balanced education that integrates both academic learning and co-curricular activities effectively. Our institution achieves a balanced education by integrating rigorous academic programmes with diverse co-curricular activities. We offer a wide range of co-curricular activities, such as sports, arts, debates, clubs, community service, and leadership programmes. These activities are designed to complement academic learning by fostering teamwork, creativity, communication skills, and personal development.

Motto of your school and how the students being trained to follow it? Motto of our school is “Asto Ma Sadgamya”. Students are encouraged to follow this motto through a curriculum that emphasises continuous learning, adaptability to new technologies and ideas, and fostering innovation in problem-solving. Teachers and educational programmes focus on providing opportunities for students to explore new concepts, think critically, and apply their knowledge creatively. Regular assessments and projects are designed to reinforce these principles, helping students internalise and embody the motto throughout their educational journey. As the head of this institution what is your vision and how you are making it a reality? I envision our students as confident, compassionate individuals equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. As the head of this institution, my vision is centred around fostering an environment of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. We achieve this through strategic investments in faculty development, state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust student support systems, and meaningful partnerships, ensuring our students are well-prepared for global challenges.

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

Assessment practices in our school typically involve a combination of formative and summative assessments, tailored to measure student understanding and progress effectively. Formative assessments include quizzes and tests, interactive activities like group work, discussion, debate, role play, etc, and regular assignments to reinforce daily learning. Summative assessments, such as exams and projects is to evaluate student learning, knowledge and proficiency. These practices aim to provide a comprehensive picture of student learning, identifying areas for improvement.

Sports and co-curricular activities for students.

Our school offers a diverse range of sports, including volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, badminton, taekwondo and chess. Co-curricular activities include the literary club, student council, music band, eco club, and community service projects. These programmes promote physical fitness, teamwork, creativity, leadership, and academic enrichment, fostering well-rounded student development.

NEP-2020 has led special emphasis on vocational skill and entrepreneurship. How is your school providing these two through curriculum?

Our school integrates vocational skills and entrepreneurship into the curriculum through practical subjects. We provide exciting opportunities for our students to gain practical skills and industry insights by facilitating industrial and hotel visits, along with engaging talks by industry professionals. These immersive experiences offer students invaluable insights and practical knowledge, preparing them for future success. We empower the next generation of leaders through hands-on learning opportunities. Career counselling and mentorship programmes further support students in developing essential skills for future success. We are also gearing up to introduce an Atal Tinkering Lab on our premises. This state-of-the-art facility will ignite creativity and innovation among our students, providing them with the tools and resources to explore STEM concepts, develop critical thinking skills and unleash their entrepreneurial spirit.

What measures has the school taken to help students to cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

The school has implemented various measures to support students’ mental health and emotional intelligence (EQ). These include counselling services, mindfulness programmes, peer support groups, and workshops on stress management and resilience-building. Additionally, peer support programmes and community-building activities further nurture a supportive environment, helping students develop resilience and interpersonal skills.