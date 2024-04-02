English Activity Day at Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated English Activity Day. Activities help students to make and sustain the effort of learning. They provide practice in the basic language skills — listening, speaking, reading and writing. They encourage students to interact and communicate. Students of pre-primary participated in various English activities. The students of UKG participated in roleplay. Nursery and LKG kids did the story-telling and show & tell activities. Chairperson JK Gupta and Director of the school Seema Handa appreciated the efforts of the students and said participating in recreational activities is an effective way to develop language and communication skills. Students of Class I and Class II did the reading activity in the classroom. A debate competition was held for the students of Class IV and V. Principal Komal Arora and the Administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the efforts of the students.
