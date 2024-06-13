Enthusiastic start to new academic year at Oakridge International School, Bachupally

Hyderabad: Oakridge International School, Bachupally welcomed students back earlier this week, marking the start of the 2024-2025 academic year and celebrating 15 years of excellence in education. This milestone year, themed the "Year of Resilience," is a unique approach that underlines the school’s commitment to fostering strength and adaptability in its diverse student body, which now includes families from around the globe. Students, parents, and faculty gathered to kick off the new academic journey. “Our focus this year is on helping our students grow academically and personally by incorporating values that build resilience,” said Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally. The reopening day was marked by engaging activities designed to inspire and motivate students. Students from early to senior grades participated in various interactive sessions emphasising the importance of resilience and community. The assembly was a highlight, bringing together the entire school to celebrate this significant milestone. Parents expressed their joy and appreciation for the school’s efforts. Nivedita, a parent of a Class I student, noted, “Seeing the enthusiasm in my child as she returns to school is heartwarming. The teachers' dedication and the supportive environment have made a significant difference.”

