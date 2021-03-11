Environment-awareness programme at DAV Public School, Manali

On the occasion of Environment Day people of Nasogi Panchayat were made aware by the school of the problems arising out of various types of natural and man-made calamities. Head of the Nasogi Panchayat Dile Ram participated as the chief guest on the occasion. All Panchayat members, guardians of the panchayat, Mahila Mandal and Yuva Mandal participated enthusiastically in the programme. School's Principal RS Rana welcomed all guests and told people about the importance of celebrating the Environment Day and different disaster management measures needed to save the planet. The guests also enjoyed various cultural programmes presented by the school students. In the end, chief guest, Dile Ram thanked the Principal of the school for organising the awareness campaign. He assured the school of any kind of help and cooperation from the Nasogi Panchayat and also presented a sum of Rs 10,000 to the school on his behalf.