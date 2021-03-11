Environment Day was observed by NSS Units and four Houses of Hindu Kanya Collegiate School, Kapurthala. Various activities were organised. Simran Kaur, Lecturer in Chemistry, delivered a talk on “Major Environmental Issues” to attach and aware young students about protecting and preserving environment essential for human existence and future survival. Students participated in an inter-house poster competition in which Simranjit Kaur, student of Class XII was declared winner of the first prize.