Environment's 3R's Recycle, Reuse & Reduce

‘Recycle is good, reuse is better, but reduce is best’

— Exsilio Aier

Environment is the elixir of life and as the inhabitants of the Earth, it is our duty to shield it from any harm that can endanger it. With every season, the usage of plastic has been increasing, the number of animals visible to the human eye is dwindling and a human being's most precious attribute 'health' is being poisoned by the 'snake' of our actions.

Thus, we shall remember that without a stable and virtuous surrounding, our survival is barely possible.

With the desire of using plastic, we forget to consider the ill-effects product, the most dangerous of its property of being 'non-biodegradable'. Now, to save ourselves from the menacing attack of plastic's non-biodegradable value, we have introduced the practice of 3R's.

The practice of recycling refers to the use of substances more than once which are generally found in the trash cans once they're used, has shape-shifted into one of the most influential trends on Earth. Companies have indulged in manufacturing a numerous amount of products which support the idea of recycling and it is very refreshing to see that with the gain in education amongst the youngsters, not only recycling, but every such method is being designated time and cognizance.

The process of recycling is followed by the method of reusing. After a long struggle, the household custom of reusing inspires us to put our creativity into work and begin reusing products. We should use appliances which can be easily reused.

Reducing our usage of hazardous products is also an important practice we should indulge in. If we reduce our usage of such products, then unquestionably, the need to execute the other two techniques will also reduce. Therefore, to stop this hierarchy of waste, implementing environment's 3R's should become a requisite.

Aarzoo, Class XI, Gillco International School, Mohali