EuroKids celebrates Guru Purnima across centres in India

EuroKids, a chain of preschools, celebrated Guru Purnima across its 100+ centres around the country, reinforcing the importance of early learning and honouring the teachers in the lives of preschool children.

The nationwide celebration aimed to foster a strong foundation of respect, mindfulness, and positive habits among the little ones. Guru Purnima, a traditional Indian festival celebrated extensively, is dedicated to paying respects to parents and academic teachers (gurus). EuroKids centres across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, among other locations, used the occasion to acknowledge and recognise the teachers in a child’s life, including parents, grandparents, siblings and educators at the preschool.

A total of 6000+ children from various EuroKids centres across the country participated in the celebrations by creating handmade greeting cards and presenting flowers to their teachers and parents. The activities undertaken as part of the celebration included 100+ arts and crafts classes and interactive sessions that emphasised the values of respect, gratitude, and mindfulness among children.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aboli Sayyed, Centre Head, Fatima Nagar, Mumbai said, “Through the celebration, children were taught an important lesson on the significance of teachers in their lives. Through various engaging activities, such as crafting heartfelt greeting cards for their parents, we highlighted educators' invaluable role and emphasized the profound influence of parents as a child's first teachers. This experience taught children the importance of expressing gratitude and appreciation for those who guide and nurture them throughout their lives.”