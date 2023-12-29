 EuroKids Preschool,Mumbai : The Tribune India

EuroKids Preschool,Mumbai

EuroKids Preschool,Mumbai


The school celebrated Christmas on its premises. .The celebrations were packed with activities designed to engage and educate toddlers. From Christmas tree decoration to a holiday sing-along with classic tunes and simple instruments, the students participated in large numbers. The DIY Christmas cards station encouraged personal expression and creativity, while the 'Preschool Decoration Day' allowed toddlers to actively transform their learning environment into a festive wonderland.

