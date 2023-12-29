EuroKids Preschool,Mumbai

The school celebrated Christmas on its premises. .The celebrations were packed with activities designed to engage and educate toddlers. From Christmas tree decoration to a holiday sing-along with classic tunes and simple instruments, the students participated in large numbers. The DIY Christmas cards station encouraged personal expression and creativity, while the 'Preschool Decoration Day' allowed toddlers to actively transform their learning environment into a festive wonderland.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog envelops Delhi, at least 100 flights delayed, several trains running late
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86
Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...
Vijayakanth will live forever in people’s hearts, says Rajinikanth as he pays tribute
Rajinikanth rushes to Chennai from Kanyakumari to pay his la...