EuroSchool Airoli wins the first position in a cleanliness drive organized by Navi Mumbai MC

Navi Mumbai, February 23

EuroSchool, Airoli, has won the first position in Airoli and third position in the Navi Mumbai Zone in a cleanliness initiative organised by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Titled 'Zero Plastic Starts with Me,' the drive was led by 4,134 students and parents from 51 schools.

The goal was to collect different kinds of plastic, inorganic and non-degradable waste, and transform it into eco-bricks. The waste materials collected included plastic waste, dry inorganic waste material, and non-degradable substances such as plastic bags, plastic wrappers, and twist ties among others.

Principal of EuroSchool, Airoli, Geeta Agarwal was felicitated by Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner at NMMC & Director, Solid Waste Management for the efforts taken by EuroSchoolers in making this drive a success.

Emphasizing the adverse effects of plastic waste on the environment, the Principal said, "Kudos to our student and parent community for wholeheartedly supporting this cleanliness drive. I was overwhelmed to see the response towards this cause. Such initiatives have a positive impact on society and also shape our EuroSchoolers into responsible citizens. Students are the torchbearers of a safe and healthy future and these initiatives are little steps along the way... towards building responsible eco-conscious adults."

"As we participated in this drive, we learned so many new things about the environment. I want to become an eco-warrior when I grow up and build a safe environment for each one of us. It is extremely disheartening to see how plastic waste is choking our Mother Earth. We wish to do my part in making the earth a safe haven." said Khushi Thadani, a Class II student who made 19 eco-bricks.

The students and parents of EuroSchool Airoli, together made more than 700 eco-bricks weighing around 100 kg.