EWS admissions to entry level classes in Delhi to begin from March 29

New Delhi, Mar 17
Admissions to entry level classes in private schools in Delhi under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories will begin from March 29, according to the revised schedule issued by the Delhi government.
Earlier, the admission process for the 2022-23 academic session under the three categories was scheduled to begin from March 22.
"The last date of submission of online application under the three categories is April 12 while the first computerised draw of lots will be on April 19," a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.
According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of the seats in entry level classes -- nursery, KG or Class I -- in private schools are reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.
EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh and DG refers to SC, ST, OBC non-creamy layer, orphans and transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.
"Capitation fee means any kind of donation or contribution or payment other than fee notified by the school. As per Delhi High Court order, no school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any capitation fee, donation from the parents. Any school or person who contravenes this provision and receives capitation fee, shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to 10 times the capitation charged," the DoE official said.
"A monitoring cell shall be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director (district) to redress the queries and grievances pertaining to online application of EWS, DG and CSWN category admission and to ensure admission of successful candidates selected through computerised draw of lots in accordance with instructions and guidelines issued," the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect