Eye for accountability: CCTV cameras in Amritsar govt schools to be a reality soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

More than 500 primary and schools for children with special needs (CWSN), will now have CCTV surveillance as the Education Department has released funds to install CCTV cameras in government schools in the district.

Funds for this purpose have been released under the safety security component and to upgrade the infrastructure in providing security in schools.

As per orders issued by the Directorate, School education, Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan, each primary and middle school in district will receive Rs 13,200 for installation of two cameras. For special school run by government, Rs 13,700 have been granted per school for CCTV camera installation. A total of 867 school in district will receive the funds.

Dharminder Gill, coordinator, Pehal School, the only school for special children in district, said, “The cameras will be installed in resource room in each school and in the school courtyard for 24 hour surveillance. The CCTV surveillance will ensure that any untowardly incident or misbehaviour with students by staff or otherwise is checked. It will also increase the child safety in school premises and everything will be recorded and monitored by the surveillance staff.”

School management committees have been set up in each school to ensure that CCTV cameras installed are not damaged and the surveillance set up is also technically up to mark.