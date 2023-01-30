Fancy dress competition at Mary's School, Banur

Children participated in a fancy dress competition, posing as different freedom fighters and talking about their struggle to win the Independence, on the occasion of the Republic Day. Flag-hoisting, march past, speeches by students, song and dance performances were other attractions of the day.
